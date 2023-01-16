The forecaster yesterday issued a yellow weather warning for the south east from 2am to 8am on Monday morning. ‘There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,’ a statement said.

This morning the Met Office has said the weather will be ‘cloudy with persistent rain through the morning’ before adding: ‘Rain heavy at times perhaps falling as snow in a few spots. Becoming drier through the afternoon, with isolated wintry showers possible. Temperatures quickly fall into the evening. Maximum temperature 6C.

‘A very cold night ahead with clear skies initially. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region with a sharp frost expected, as well as a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature -3C.’