Sue Chase with her husband Steve Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070521-03)

Heading out in all weathers to help keep children safe, Sue Chase has gone through a few generations of pupils at Hook-with-Warsash CE Academy.

Sue has become a familiar face along Church Road as children make their way to and from the school, and is proud to have reached 25 years of service.

Mum-of-three and grandmother Sue, who took on the job when her daughter was in Year 6, said: ‘I’m out in so many weathers but I’m used to all that. I just like seeing the children and saying hello to them.

Sue Chase is celebrating 25 years as a lollipop lady outside Hook-with-Warsash Primary School, in Church Rd, Warsash Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070521-02)

‘The reason I took it on was because it fitted in with my children because I’d have the holidays off when they’d be off.

‘I just enjoy seeing them and it gets me out of the house, it’s not just the children, it’s the parents too.’

One of Sue’s granddaughters now attends the school, where Sue has also worked as a dinner lady for 28 years. She used to have a third job there as a cleaner.

Sue’s husband Steve wanted to mark the special milestone, and walked down to the school with her on the 25th anniversary on Friday with some balloons.

The pair have been married for 41 years, and have lived in Warsash for four decades.

Steve, who is a retired printer, said: ‘She’s been a real rock to me. I thought it would be a good surprise.

‘She knows so many people, it’s unbelievable. She does a lot for the community. She’s at it in all weathers, what she does is amazing really.’

Pupils from when Sue first started the job now bring their own children to the school, and the role enables her to meet lots of new people and have a chat.

Sue is much-loved by the community, and is given Christmas presents, sweets and cards from the children and families she helps across the road.

She plans to continue in the job for as long as she is still able to hop up and down the kerb to see children safely across the street.

