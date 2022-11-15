Firefighters rushed to the property to quench the flames two days ago. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene just after 7pm to extinguish the blaze and assist the occupants.

One person was handed over to the paramedics as other residents were helped out of the building in Warren Close, Bordon. Deployed crews from Bordon and Liphook used breathing apparatus to enter the home and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Firefighters rushed to quench the blaze caused by an e-scooter battery pack. Picture: HIWFRS/Google Street View.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Hampshire firefighters tackled a blaze in Bordon following an explosion caused by an electric scooter’s battery pack. On-call crews from Bordon and Liphook were alerted shortly after 7pm to the fire at a property on Warren Close.

‘Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilating the property. The occupiers were assisted from the property, with one casualty assessed by ambulance paramedics.

‘Crews conducted community fire safety visits before returning to station at 8.18pm. This Electrical Fire Safety Week make sure the electrics in your home are safe to use by following the guidance on our website.’

