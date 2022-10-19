News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

WATCH: Car bursts into flames in busy road in near Morrison's supermarket in Horndean

FIREFIGHTERS were called after a car burst into flames near a supermarket.

By Tom Morton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:30pm

The fire happened in Lakesmere Road, Horndean, just after midday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Horndean fire station were called and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

This video shot by Penny Plimmer shows the car on its own and other several vehicles turning around in the road to avoid passing it.

The car on fire in Lakesmere Road, Horndean Picture: Penny Plimmer

Most Popular

The fire was out by 12.35pm.