WATCH: Car bursts into flames in busy road in near Morrison's supermarket in Horndean
FIREFIGHTERS were called after a car burst into flames near a supermarket.
The fire happened in Lakesmere Road, Horndean, just after midday.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Horndean fire station were called and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
This video shot by Penny Plimmer shows the car on its own and other several vehicles turning around in the road to avoid passing it.
Most Popular
The fire was out by 12.35pm.