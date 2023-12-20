WATCH: Christmas message from the Bishop of Portsmouth Jonathan Frost
Bishop Jonathan Frost has shared his message and warm wishes in the lead up to Christmas Day itself – as well as sharing a story from his own family time during the Christmas period. To hear his message watch the video embedded within this story.
Meanwhile, Portsmouth’s Cathedral Choir will be performing the TV premiere of the Church of England’s new Christmas single live on television this Christmas Eve as Midnight Mass is broadcast live on BBC One from Portsmouth Cathedral. For those that want to attend Christmas Eve’s Midnight Mass at Portsmouth Cathedral in person, the doors open at 10.30pm with everyone needing to be seated by 11.15pm.