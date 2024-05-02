Watch: Clarence Pier is a wonderful place to visit in Southsea

The pier, located between the beach and Southsea Common, has one of the largest amusement parks on the south coast and boasts all manner of rides and activities for all the family.

Whether you fancy a game of adventure golf, a daring ride on the rollercoaster or a bite to eat, there is something for everyone at this popular destination.

The arcades are open all year and there is plenty of food and drink outlets including the 100 seat Wimpy Express fast food restaurant.

If you are visiting Southsea, then Clarence Pier is a must visit.

Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to traditional seaside attractions, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course.

