WATCH: Drone footage captures Southsea Common following rain overnight ahead of Pompey F.C's celebrations
The common is currently very wet and muddy following last night’s heavy rain. Drone footage has captured the current conditions ahead of today’s celebrations which will be taking place between 1pm and 4pm this afternoon. Thousands of people are expected to be heading into the city to celebrate - and the weather is not going to be stopping them.
There will be live entertainment and the opportunity to get refreshements. Pompey F.C players will be expeced to be on stage at 2pm to hold their silverware high for all to see - and it is expected to be a brilliant day of celebrations.
