WATCH: Firefighters battle flames at Portsmouth school
Firefighters were forced to gain entry to a Portsmouth school on Monday evening before putting out a blaze.
Crews from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident at 7.32pm at Manor Infant School on Inverness Road, Fratton, where a summer house was alight.
Firefighters took an hour to bring the inferno under control using two hose reel jets as nearby residents watched on. No one was injured. The summer house was destroyed by the fire.
A fire spokesperson said: “A summer house in the school grounds had fully developed. We had to gain entry before taking an hour to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown.”
