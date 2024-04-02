WATCH: Firefighters battle flames at Portsmouth school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire at Manor Infant School. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

Crews from Southsea and Cosham attended the incident at 7.32pm at Manor Infant School on Inverness Road, Fratton, where a summer house was alight.

Firefighters took an hour to bring the inferno under control using two hose reel jets as nearby residents watched on. No one was injured. The summer house was destroyed by the fire.