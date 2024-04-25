Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eugene speaking at an event in London in 2019.

Eugene Scardifield, 46, has dedicated himself to helping other good causes ever since his older brother Michael was tragically strangled to death by best friend Martin Birchall at Michael’s flat in Stoke-on-Trent in 2015. His murderer was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in jail following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The fearless campaigner has raised thousands of pounds for charities whilst shining a light on a variety of issues. Now Eugene’s next target is to climb seven mountains in seven days in Ireland for domestic abuse charity Refuge, starting on September 21.

The challenge, called Seven Summits in Seven Days for Seven Sweethearts, will include hiking for his ex-wife Kerry Roberts on day one on the Mourne Mountains, Slieve Donard. Day two is dedicated to Ashley Gendron where he will navigate Mount Errigal.

Day three is for Natalie Jarvis at Mweelrea while day four is dedicated to Chloe Holland at Carrautoohil. Day five is dedicated to Lana Anongu at Galtymore which Eugene said is a “very significant date as it’s the anniversary of the day she married the controlling and coercive man who fortunately ended up behind bars”.

Day six is for Jayden Shrewsbury at Mount Leinster which is a “very poignant day as it’s Jayden's birthday”. She would have been 28. Day seven is dedicated to survivor Laura Sinden at Lagnaquilla.

Eugene said he was looking forward to the challenge, telling The News: “You have to take yourself out of these comfort zones. Having done so many I’m always looking for that next challenge that has to be that bit more difficult and push me that bit harder.

“A lot of my challenges have been cycling challenges so I’ve been doing cycling to keep my fitness up. I’ve been up to Butser Hill and have done some hiking, so I’ve been training hard.”

Eugene said a fundraising music event for Refuge at the Groves Bar and Kitchen, in Hayling, will be held on August 17.