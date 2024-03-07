Watch: Herd of brave pigs cross ford in New Forest - great Hampshire days out in pictures

The herd are undeterred by the fast-flowing high water following recent heavy downpours. Nor are they put off by the possibility of vehicles using the crossing in the Dockens Water stream off the Moyles Court ford in Rockford.

The sight may be rare in most rural settings, but such things are not that out of the ordinary in the New Forest. The Hampshire forest is a great place to visit for a day out.

During your trip you are sure to see many animals roaming free – from ponies to dear and donkeys. Getting up close to the friendly animals is a great experience for children and all the family – just make sure you do not feed them. And in the case of rather large pigs you may decide it is better to keep a sensible distance.

Wikpedia says of the New Forest: “The New Forest is one of the largest remaining tracts of unenclosed pasture land, heathland and forest in southern England, covering southwest Hampshire and southeast Wiltshire. It was proclaimed a royal forest by William the Conqueror, featuring in the Domesday Book.

“It is the home of the New Forest Commoners, whose ancient rights of common pasture are still recognised and exercised, enforced by official verderers and agisters. In the 18th century, the New Forest became a source of timber for the Royal Navy. It remains a habitat for many rare birds and mammals.”

The New Forest National Park’s website says: “The rare blend of open heathlands, beautiful gardens and ancient woodlands makes the New Forest – affectionately called the Forest by locals – a unique and very special place indeed, the underlying features of which have changed little over the centuries.

“The National Park status (given March 2005) was awarded to the New Forest and immediate surrounding area in recognition of the many qualities that the Forest holds. Although received with mixed feelings, the new status will ensure the exciting and secure future that the area deserves.

“Put down your phone, get some fresh air and explore the beautiful New Forest National Park. Entry is free and you can explore the park by foot on one of the many amazing walks or by bike on our well documents bike tracks. Cycling in the new forest is one of our favourite past times.”

