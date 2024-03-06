WATCH: Huge plume of smoke seen in fire close to Southampton's St Mary's Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eighteen fire engines were at the scene of the blaze, which involved four industrial units just yards away from the ground. It had led to Southampton’s Championship match against Preston on this evening has been postponed just a few hours before it was due to kick off.

A large fire has broken out close to Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, just a few hours before their match against Preston is due to kick-off. Photo: Emily S/@esmith495/PA Wire.

The club said: “Southampton Football Club regrets to announce that tonight’s Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End has been postponed. The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today.

“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first. The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Video from the scene can be seen embedded within this story, courtesy of Ricky Hart (@rickyhxrt)

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to an emergency call just after 1pm. The fire service said: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.