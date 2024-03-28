Watch: Legoland Windsor is a great family fun day out for children

Legoland Windsor is a great option for a day-visit for those living in the south. The Lego branded theme park, operated by Merlin Entertainments, has a plethora of attractions and consists of a mixture of Lego-themed rides, models, and building workshops targeted at children between three and twelve years of age.

The park is split into 11 themed lands, incorporating various attractions, restaurants and shops. These include The Beginning, Duplo Valley, Knight's Kingdom, Lego City, Miniland, Lego Ninjago World, Pirate Shores, Heartlake City, Kingdom of the Pharaohs, Bricktopia, and Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures.

The Beginning is the entrance area to the park. It is composed of a plaza area containing entrance turnstiles, ticket sales, and toilets and stretches to contain a small part of the resort at the bottom of the funicular railway. It has a view of the area surrounding the resort including the nearby town of Windsor, Heathrow Airport, and parts of London.

The main resort shop, The BIG Shop, is located at The Beginning and is the largest Lego store in the UK. Picsolve operates the Photo Shop, which sells photographs of visitors aboard rides and attractions in the resort.

Food and beverage outlets located at The Beginning include the Hill Top Cafe, a coffee outlet, and the Sweet Stop.

If you’re lucky enough to have a warm day, then cooling off at the water park is a must, though it does get very busy as you might expect.

