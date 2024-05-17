Watch: Lord Arthur Lee pub in Fareham is finally open - picture gallery

The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, was sold by JD Wetherspoon to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd, which had planned to open the pub last Friday before new landlord Steven Smith found beer lines were cut in three different places with booze pouring from the ceiling of the pub that was purchased on May 3.

It led to the opening being delayed after the pub was left in a “right state” and needed work to fix the issues. As previously reported in The News, Mr Smith said: “Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing.”

Mr Smith told The News this week the pub will be opening on Friday, with a social media post also confirming the opening. It read: “We are overly excited to announce that we will be opening this Friday (May 17). We are sorry for the delay in opening.”

And now the pub is once again open with punters seen enjoying a pint in the venue. New beers, a coat of paint and 10 TV screens are being added to the pub, with visitors able to watch Sky Sports. The previously unused upstairs area will have several pool tables and dart boards added to it in the coming months.

Customers will be able to get breakfast at 8am with lunch served at midday, and dinner up to 9pm. A Sunday roast will be available every Sunday from midday to 8pm alongside the normal menu. Children eat for £1.99 between Monday to Friday when an adult buys a meal from midday to 5pm.

See pictures below since the opening earlier today.

