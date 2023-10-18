WATCH: Palestinian man concerned for his friends and family in Palestine
Noor Shehadeh, 23, an international relations graduate from the University of Portsmouth has told The News of his concerns for the future and desperate hopes of a resolution which will bring about a peace in the area which has been ravaged by violence over the past two weeks.
He also shared how many Palestinians still dream of returning to their homes which they were forced to leave following the 1948 Palestine War. This resulted in around 700,000 people being forced from what is now known as Israel. Most of the people who lost their homes ended up in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria or Jordan.
As previously reported by The News, Jewish Portsmouth man Like Hanns has also expressed fears for his loved ones as a result of the escalating atrocities.
Violence has escalated following Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on October 7. It is believed at least 1,400 Israelis were killed when gunmen infiltrated communities near the Gaza Strip, and more than 2,700 Palestinians have been killed in numerous air strikes against Gaza by the Israeli military that were launched following the attack.
Thousands of Palestinians are said to be waiting on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt, while hundreds of lorries carrying desperately needed aid are parked up on the Egyptian side.
However there has still been no deal on opening the crossing, which has also reportedly been hit by several Israeli strikes in the past few days.