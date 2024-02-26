Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported, a Chrysler Voyager had ploughed into A.M Autos in Christchurch Road, Ringwood, on Tuesday last week around 10.20pm, resulting in questions over what happened. The car has been nestled in the front wall of the building since the incident as police tape has closed off the area.

Mystery of what happened has now been cleared up by garage owner Alan Milford. He said the insurance company won’t let him trade because of structural damage caused by the crash - with the front of the building in danger of collapse due to loose brickwork.

He said: “Unfortunately, at the moment we’re closed due to a customer dropping the car off and, being elderly, has hit the throttle instead of the brake and going right through the front of the building which has taken out the main pillar and the whole front is just about warn off.

“The insurance company won't let us work in here at the moment so we're in a bit of a dilemma waiting for them to see how long they're going to take and where we are.

"I can only apologise and obviously it's a big inconvenience for all my customers and for us and we'll certainly get back in contact and we'll be trading again. But I just can't say how long at the moment. I'm sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you.”