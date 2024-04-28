WATCH: Pompey flags held high as thousands head to Southsea to support team's success
and live on Freeview channel 276
Incredible scenes have been captured via drones this afternoon of fans raising their flags high to show their admiration for the players of Pompey F.C. The team have played their way to the Championship and they now hold the title of League One champions.
This is a fantastic feat for the team and is a moment in football history. Thousands of Pompey supporters have flocked to Southsea today (April 28) to see the players hold their silverware high on stage. The event, which has been organised by Portsmouth City Council, is taking place between 1pm and 4pm and will come with live live entertainment.
The drone footage shows the dedication of Pompey fans, some of which have been stood firmly by the stage since early this morning to secure the perfect spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.