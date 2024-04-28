Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Incredible scenes have been captured via drones this afternoon of fans raising their flags high to show their admiration for the players of Pompey F.C. The team have played their way to the Championship and they now hold the title of League One champions.

This is a fantastic feat for the team and is a moment in football history. Thousands of Pompey supporters have flocked to Southsea today (April 28) to see the players hold their silverware high on stage. The event, which has been organised by Portsmouth City Council, is taking place between 1pm and 4pm and will come with live live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...