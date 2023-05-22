News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Portsmouth Brownies celebrate turning 100 with a tree dedication service

The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies celebrated turning 100 with a special ceremony and rededication of a tree in the grounds of the cathedral.

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd May 2023, 23:08 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 23:08 BST

The current girls rededicated a tree which was planted by the then Brownies when the group turned 50, as well as spent time with some former Brownies – some of who where there when the tree was originally planted – to find out more about their time in the group.Brownies are part of Girlguiding and are a group for girls ages 7-10. Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk for more information.

Pictured is: (middle) Ruth Charles, Brownie leader of The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies with (left and right) Vanessa Widdows (8) and Jazmin Nicholson (8). Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4837)

The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies rededicated a tree which was planted by the then Brownies when the group turned 50. Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4832)

Pictured is: India Jenkins (8) taking her Brownies Promise. Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4830)

The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies rededicated a tree which was planted by the then Brownies when the group turned 50. Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4092)

