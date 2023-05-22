WATCH: Portsmouth Brownies celebrate turning 100 with a tree dedication service

The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies celebrated turning 100 with a special ceremony and rededication of a tree in the grounds of the cathedral.
1. The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies are turning 100 and on Monday, May 15, 2023, rededicated a tree which was planted by the then Brownies when the group turned 50. Pictured is: (middle) Ruth Charles, Brownie leader of The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies with (left and right) Vanessa Widdows (8) and Jazmin Nicholson (8). Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4837)
3. The 12th Portsmouth (Cathedral) Brownies are turning 100 and on Monday, May 15, 2023, rededicated a tree which was planted by the then Brownies when the group turned 50. Pictured is: India Jenkins (8) taking her Brownies Promise. Picture: Sarah Standing (150523-4830)
