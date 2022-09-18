Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle.

The commemoration will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey and be watched by millions around the world.

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA.

Her Majesty’s coronation took place in 1953.

It was watched by more than 27 million people in the UK alone.

Less than two million people had a television set at the time.

Westminster Abbey has capacity for 2,000 mourners.

Every seat is set to be filled by world leaders, monarchs, members of the Queen’s household, and high ranking public figures attending.

The commemoration will be streamed live

Check back on the homepage of the site on Monday, and this article, to watch the service as it happens.

What will happen?

The funeral service itself will last for roughly one hour, with coverage lasting even longer.

The lying-in-state will end at 6.30am on Monday, with guests taking their seats from 8am.

At 11am, the funeral service will begin.

Prayers will be performed, and the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver a sermon.

A two minutes silence will be held and the service will end at roughly midday.

The queen’s coffin will then travel in a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, before travelling by hearse to Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty will be inferred with Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at 7.30pm.