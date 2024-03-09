WATCH: Steam wagon causes misery for drivers in Portsmouth

A steam wagon has been causing misery for drivers in Portsmouth today.
Motorists had to wait patiently behind the old fashioned coal-fuelled truck as the machine crawled its way around the busy roads of Portsmouth.

Drivers were left pulling their hair out between Cosham and North End with long traffic jams caused as a result - with questions asked over the logic of the truck having an outing on a Saturday when the roads are packed. "Traffic has been crazy," one driver fumed.

Steam-powered trucks were originally used for carrying freight and were the earliest form of lorry or truck.

