WATCH: Stranded yacht pitches up on Eastney Beach following stormy weather
A stranded yacht has pitched up on its side on Eastney Beach following stormy weather.
The vessel, known as Sea Rose, was spotted on Friday marooned on land as authorities liaise with the owner. People have been warned to keep off the boat in the meantime.
A sign attached to the yacht reads: “Portsmouth City Council, the Coastguard and local harbour authorities are aware of the stranded yacht Sea Rose and in contact with the owner regarding recovery. Please keep off the vessel for your own safety.”
