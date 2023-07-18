WATCH: Who is the Pompey Trooper? A Portsmouth family share their love of Star Wars
The ‘Pompey Trooper’ is a familiar sight for many in the city seen ‘on patrol’ as he makes his way to events and – of course – Portsmouth Comic Con. But who is the man behind the mask?
Photographer Andy Hornby has unmasked himself as the Portsmouth version of a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars franchise, as he and his family share their love for the tales which happened ‘a long time ago in a galaxy far far away’ in our video which can be found within this story.