WATCH: Who is the Pompey Trooper? A Portsmouth family share their love of Star Wars

The ‘Pompey Trooper’ is a familiar sight for many in the city seen ‘on patrol’ as he makes his way to events and – of course – Portsmouth Comic Con. But who is the man behind the mask?
By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Photographer Andy Hornby has unmasked himself as the Portsmouth version of a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars franchise, as he and his family share their love for the tales which happened ‘a long time ago in a galaxy far far away’ in our video which can be found within this story.

