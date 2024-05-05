WATCH: Wickerman burned at Beltain Celtic Fire Festival on Butser Hill

Hampshire played host to a magnificent celebration of the ancient May Day which culminated in the burning of a wickerman.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2024, 10:55 BST
Crowds celebrated the ancient May day with the burning of a wicker man on Butser Hill for The Beltain Celtic Fire Festival

Crowds gathered for an evening celebrating the Gaelic May Day at a Celtic Fire Festival on Butser Ancient Farm on Saturday, May 4. While the afternoon was full of activities and living history displays the main event was the burning of a 40ft wickerman celebrating the beginning of summer.

