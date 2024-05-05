WATCH: Wickerman burned at Beltain Celtic Fire Festival on Butser Hill
Hampshire played host to a magnificent celebration of the ancient May Day which culminated in the burning of a wickerman.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crowds gathered for an evening celebrating the Gaelic May Day at a Celtic Fire Festival on Butser Ancient Farm on Saturday, May 4. While the afternoon was full of activities and living history displays the main event was the burning of a 40ft wickerman celebrating the beginning of summer.
Watch the amazing display in the video embedded in this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.