Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The CrossFit Iron Duke gym in Waterlooville held a charity rowathon last month for Solent Mind, Hampshire’s leading mental health charity, and ReORG, an organisation that supports veterans to reintegrate into the community. 144 members and non-members of the gym took part, with support also provided by crews from Cosham Fire Station. The event even spanned the globe, with one rowing from Bahrain, one from Gibraltar, and another skiing 21km in Vancouver. Together, the 36 teams of four people rowed an astounding 3,741,000 metres, whilst also smashing their donation target, raising £14,376 for the two charities.

Kerry Cooley, affiliate owner who took part in the event, said: “It’s humbling and mind-blowing. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. We had people on those rowers constantly, and the fact we had fire crews turn up as well! The support was amazing, we can never believe people get behind our crazy ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gym has recently begun working alongside armed forces charity ReORG to assist with the rehabilitation of active and retired armed forces members. The charity funds veteran participation in fitness and jujitsu programmes in gyms, such as the CrossFit Iron Duke, to tackle severe mental and physical difficulties. Kerry said: “We have accepted people on the programme here, and we’re giving back to them as they need as much credit and recognition possible. The money they’re getting from our donation will fund at least twenty people on the programme.”

144 rowers took part in teams – including a team from the CrossFit Teens program