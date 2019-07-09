Waterlooville goes Flash as town gets its own community FM radio station

A RADIO station dedicated to promoting and supporting the Waterlooville community is set to broadcast on FM.

The Flash radio station is launching a community radio service from a transmitter located high in the town centre.

Originally coming on air as an internet station in 2012, The Flash then launched a DAB service to the Portsmouth area in 2015 to celebrate the talents of local bands and the live music scene.

Martin Kirby, station founder, said: ‘The stuff that was coming out locally was so much better than what was in the charts. There was a need for a station that focused on local talent.

‘We like to promote the local live music scene. Communities are losing their identity, and local musicians bring back identity to an area.’

The Flash was awarded the Waterlooville licence last summer and donations for the FM broadcast equipment came from sources including Tesco Extra in Havant and a grant from councillor Jackie Branson.

Martin, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I have always been passionate about radio but thought in the early 2000s that all the stations in the area were mainly for young people. The music was not the type of thing I wanted.

‘It all started with an idea in my head and two hours on a Sunday via a dodgy internet connection and a basic studio in my bedroom, but the growth of the station is down to the dedicated team who joined me later and the touching support we have had from our listeners and the local artists we feature.’

The station can presently be heard with test broadcasts on 104.3 FM, and will launch at midday on Saturday .

A team of more than 30 volunteer presenters help run the station, and they cannot wait to go live to Waterlooville and the surrounding areas to spotlight everything positive in the area.

Martin said: ‘It didn’t start with a business plan, it started with a passion.

‘Everyone who has joined has brought a good deal of passion, and we have had a great deal of support from the listeners who have been fantastic.’

For more information, visit www.theflashonair.co.uk