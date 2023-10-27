A house in Waterlooville has been transformed into a Halloween fright house by a woman hoping to raise money for charity.

The Donnelley family has dedicated hours to creating handmade decorations which have taken over the entirety of the front of their house.

The transformation is in a bid to raise valuable funds which will be donated to Rowans Hospice – and the property looks amazing.

From pumpkins to creepy crawlies to witches to the Grim Reaper, there is so much to look at – and all of it has been made from scratch.

Here are seven pictures of the Halloween decorations:

1 . Homemade Halloween Decorations

2 . Homemade Halloween Decorations

3 . Homemade Halloween Decorations