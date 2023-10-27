News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville house transformed into Halloween spectacular in a bid to raise money for Rowans Hospice

A house in Waterlooville has been transformed into a Halloween fright house by a woman hoping to raise money for charity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST

Becky Donnelley and her family have pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year.

The Donnelley family has dedicated hours to creating handmade decorations which have taken over the entirety of the front of their house.

The transformation is in a bid to raise valuable funds which will be donated to Rowans Hospice – and the property looks amazing.

From pumpkins to creepy crawlies to witches to the Grim Reaper, there is so much to look at – and all of it has been made from scratch.

Becky is hoping to raise £150 and to make a donation to the fundraiser, click here.

Here are seven pictures of the Halloween decorations:

Photos by Alex Shute

1. Homemade Halloween Decorations

Photo: Alex Shute



2. Homemade Halloween Decorations

Photo: Alex Shute



3. Homemade Halloween Decorations

Photo: Alex Shute



4. Homemade Halloween Decorations

Photo: Alex Shute

