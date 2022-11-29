Waterlooville man, 19, charged with assault and rape of woman in Gosport
A TEENAGER from Waterlooville has been charged with raping a woman in Gosport.
Matthew Jackson, aged 18 and from Orchard Grove in Waterlooville, has been charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
It follows police investigating an incident in the Grange Road area on October 18.
Jackson was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
At the hearing, he was bailed with conditions to appear at the Crown Court on January 3, 2023.