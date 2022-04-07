Waterlooville man Lee Wilson jailed over repeated child abuse thanks to victim's bravery

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today, Lee Robert Wilson, a 49-year-old resident of Wait End Road, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Wilson was first reported to police in October 2017, after his victim came forward to report abuse she suffered at his home address throughout the late 1990s, when she was under the age of 16.

Following his trial at the Portsmouth court last month, a jury found Wilson guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a child under 16.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Stock picture: César Moreno Huerta

Following a lengthy and complex investigation, Wilson was charged and the case went to trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on 29 March this year.

The victim’s bravery was highly commended, according to Detective Constable Marie Harding, who investigated the case.

Det Con Harding said: ‘Wilson has caused a great deal of harm and suffering to the woman, who was a child at the time of this abuse.

‘I want to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward to report this matter to police, and her courage in attending court to give evidence.

‘I would also like to thank all involved in this case for their patience throughout what was a lengthy investigation.’

Anyone who has been affected by abuse can contact police on 101 and speak to an officer in confidence.