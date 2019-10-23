Waterlooville man who dressed as a clown apologises for leaving shoppers terrified

A MAN who wore a clown costume in Waterlooville town centre and reduced terrified children to tears has apologised and said: ‘It was a little bit of fun that went horribly wrong.’

The culprit from Waterlooville, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he bought a clown costume and a red balloon to ‘scare a friend’.

The clown that caused upset in Waterlooville yesterday.

But town centre shoppers were left furious yesterday as his presence frightened youngsters and adults alike, before tempers flew in Poundland.

It was there 44-year-old mum, Louise Pinhorne, popped the balloon with an earring and branded the stunt ‘horrible'.

Speaking to The News, the man who wore the costume said: 'I'm wholeheartedly sorry for any harm this has caused.

'I went into town to purchase a red balloon, which meant I was walking through Waterlooville town centre – I was not there to cause any alarm or any upset to anyone.

‘This was a little bit of fun that went horribly wrong and it shouldn't have happened. Since then the costume and the mask have gone.'

The man denied pulling the prank for charity, in response to a statement issued by the Pink Party Shop in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville.

It comes after a spokeswoman for the store – where the man bought the balloon – said he told staff it was for a charity initiative.

A video of Ms Pinhorne popping the balloon in Poundland, captured by Niamh Caswell, has since been shared thousands of times online.

The man added: ‘When I scared someone in in the shop I went back in there and apologised for my actions.

‘It was all an impulsive move that went bad.’