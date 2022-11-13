Waterlooville neighbours share a slice of a £120,000 People's Postcode Lottery win

The windfall comes after their postcode, PO7 7RZ, was announced as a winner with four sets of neighbours netting £30,000 each. Marion McSherry-Rhoades, 76, said: ‘Oh my giddy aunt. I can’t believe it. I’m feeling floaty, actually. I feel on top of the moon! I’ve won a lot of money which I never dreamt I would have. It will make a great difference.’

Marion and her partner Ray will use some of the winnings to treat their family. He said: ‘We’ll take the family out for Christmas. That’s a start, and then after Christmas we’ll decide what to do with the money.’

But their first plans are to celebrate – Marion added: ‘I’ve got a couple of bottles of bubbly already! I think we’ll go out for a nice meal somewhere tonight.’ On sharing the good fortune with her neighbours, she said: ‘We’re all like a family down here. It feels really, really good knowing that they’ve got the same.’

Marion McSherry-Rhoades (left) with Diane Cuthbert of Waterlooville celebrate winning a share of £120,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery. They are joined by the lottery's ambassador Danyl Johnson

NOW READ: Tributes made and fundraiser launched in memory of Havant man

Among the other winners was Diane Cuthbert, 54, and her sister, also named Marion. Marion said: ‘We’ve never won anything in our lives. Never. It’s absolutely amazing.’

The sisters said they would share some of the winnings with their mum and planned to arrange a big holiday with the cash. Diane said: ‘We want to spend it on a holiday for sure. I’d love to go back to Miami and maybe New York on the way back! It’s nice to share the good news with the neighbours. There will be a nice party, I think!”

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson presented the winners with their cheques and said: ‘What a lovely way to end the week for our Waterlooville winners, a massive congratulations to them all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It seems like such a lovely community here and I’m sure our winners will have a fantastic time treating themselves, and their loved ones, with the cash.’