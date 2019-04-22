Waterlooville stable block destroyed in ‘suspicious’ late-night fire that caused £20K damage

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a block of stables was completely destroyed in a ‘suspicious’ fire.

Crews from Cosham and Portchester were called to a blaze at the Well Hill Paddocks in Hambledon Road, Denmead, at about 10.30pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said the block was ‘completely engulfed’ in flames when his team arrived, but there were no horses inside and no one was injured.

Horses were however seen in fields adjacent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said the cause of the blaze is doubtful and it is being treated as suspicious.

Officers were at the site of the stable yesterday, which it is believed suffered an estimated £20,000 worth of damage in the fire.

It was put out using two hose reel jets and three main jets, but the block was totally destroyed.

A water carrier from Fareham Fire Station was also called to support crews, but the fire was out upon its arrival.

Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact Hampshire police by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190137748.

