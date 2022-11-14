We Shine: Nine photos of what Portsmouth art and light festival could look like this year
FREE art and light installations will showcase the very best of Portsmouth this week.
From Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19 visitors can see local and national artists light up the city for three nights of free art and light installations. The public are encouraged to wrap up warm and witness the streets and buildings of Portsmouth transform into a night-time gallery as they are illuminated with art.
SEE ALSO: Police rush to rescue woman on wrong side of bridge over M27 after concern for welfare report
The pictures below – of last year’s event – show what you can expect from this year’s festivities. There are also two new zones this year – Hilsea and Paulsgrove. Witness the Paulsgrove cliffs lit up with a series of interactive dance performances – get involved and see yourself projected onto the cliffs.