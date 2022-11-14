Picture: Alex Yorke

From Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19 visitors can see local and national artists light up the city for three nights of free art and light installations. The public are encouraged to wrap up warm and witness the streets and buildings of Portsmouth transform into a night-time gallery as they are illuminated with art.

The pictures below – of last year’s event – show what you can expect from this year’s festivities. There are also two new zones this year – Hilsea and Paulsgrove. Witness the Paulsgrove cliffs lit up with a series of interactive dance performances – get involved and see yourself projected onto the cliffs.

Rewild by Limbic Cinema

The 'rainbow in the dark' in Victoria Park.

8th Portsmouth Girls Brigade at a lantern parade as a part of We Shine last year.

Frattern Big Local's lantern parade as a part of We Shine last year.

Fratton Big Local's community lantern parade as a part of We Shine last year.

'The Ship Of The Gods' by artists Heinrich and Palmer, at St Mary's Church in Fratton.

We Shine projections can be found across the city.

This stunning display by artists Heinrich and Palmer was among the impressive installations at the festival.