From Thursday to Saturday last week, tens of thousands of people flocked to see the installations, get interactive and take part in the numerous events taking place across the city, and more than the 80,000 in 2021.

More than 2,500 local people took part in free creative workshops and activities both in the lead-up and during the event days.

In addition, the event engaged more than 30 local community groups, including support groups for adults with learning disabilities via MAKE, who support adults with learning disabilities, scout groups, young people from the children's ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital and local asylum seekers via Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.

We Shine Portsmouth at St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (171122-6494)

Expanding beyond the inaugural 2021 edition, visitors enjoyed two new areas – Hilsea and Paulsgrove as part of Portsmouth Creates’ efforts to bring cultural events to corners of the city that are often overlooked.

Popular attractions included IlluminoCity at Paulsgrove Cliffs, Rewild by Limbic Cinema at Alexandra Park and The stunning Museum of The Moon at St Marys Church in Fratton, as well as Octopus and Other Sea Creatures’ sell-out run at Portsmouth Cathedral.

There was also a lantern parade through Fratton on Friday and the We Create Market gave more than 60 talented local makers stocking the chance to show off their wares before Christmas.

Chris and his daughter Scarlett Berry, 10 l at St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth, with The Museum of The Moon Picture: Habibur Rahman

Delivering the event was a real community effort with Portsmouth Creates and the team behind Victorious Festival, contractors and artists putting together the event in adverse weather conditions.

Victorious Festival’s Tiffany Gaskell head of operation and infrastructure said, ‘‘You always have to be ready for anything when it comes to events, in this case the weather made things a little tricky in the lead-up, but it was nothing team work and some mulch couldn’t fix. Seeing the weather clear up and people out enjoying the event is always a rewarding experience!’

Phil Gibby of Arts Council England added: ‘Well done Portsmouth Creates on a very successful We Shine – glad to see the Portsmouth public out in force in Hilsea, Paulsgrove and Fratton as well as the city centre. It’s a big win for Portsmouth Today and Victorious Festival.’

