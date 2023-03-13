The Rev Lewis Dean with wife Louise, baby Winnie and two-year-old Norah.

The Rev Lewis Dean will become the new team rector at Harbour Church, which was originally launched in September 2016 with just 20 people.

It now welcomes more than 500 worshippers every Sunday at three different locations across the city.

The Rt Rev Jonathan Frost has appointed Lewis to head up the team of clergy and volunteers leading Harbour Church, which now has congregations in St George’s Church, Portsea; All Saints Church, Commercial Road; and St Alban’s Church, Copnor.

It was originally launched in a refurbished department store in Commercial Road with a brief to attract teenagers, students and young adults.

Lewis is currently a curate at Holy Trinity Church, Brompton, London, where he’s been since 2020.

As part of his curacy, he has had specific roles working with children, youth and students, has led their leadership development programme, led the football ministry and is currently heading up Prayer.

‘I’d become a Christian at the age of 19 after a life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit, coming from a background where none of my family were churchgoers,’ Lewis recalled.

‘At that point in my life, I was manager of a sports centre and, after feeling called into church leadership, then spent five years as a youth pastor in High Wycombe before coming to London. I’ve been so fortunate to be part of HTB, with an amazing team of clergy and volunteers, learning from each other and from God.

‘One of my roles was to help students with their wellbeing, so that was a real privilege.

“The previous vicar of Harbour Church, Alex Wood, and his wife Liz are now part of the HTB team, so I’ve been journeying with them. They did an amazing job in the first six years of Harbour Church’s existence, planting a church in Portsmouth, growing the congregation, and making a real impact in the city.

‘I’m really looking forward to being part of the next season for Harbour Church, looking at how we can continue to love the city.

‘The Harbour vision isn’t going to change – we want to invite the people of Portsmouth to know Jesus.

‘We want to see Portsmouth transformed by God's love, and I’m excited about the prospect of planting more new churches from the Harbour congregations.’

Lewis is married to Louise, who has worked in the international development/humanitarian sector for the past 10 years, in programme design, emergency response and grants management. She now works in fundraising for the peace-building organisation International Alert.

They are pleased to be close to the Isle of Wight, where Louise spent many of her childhood holidays. The couple have recently become parents for the second time – baby Winnie is now a younger sister to two-year-old Norah.

Lewis will start his new role on a date to be announced.

Harbour Church was created from a church plant from St Peter’s, Brighton – the previous Bishop of Portsmouth invited them to create a new church with a younger age profile.

Around 20 worshippers moved their homes and jobs from Brighton to Portsmouth, launching Harbour Church in the first floor of a refurbished department store in Commercial Road in 2016.

The church grew so quickly that it started regular Sunday congregations in St George’s Church, Portsea; St Alban’s Church, Copnor; and All Saints Church in Commercial Road.