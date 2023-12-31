News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Weather in Hampshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning which will be in place until New Years Eve night

Thousands of people will be getting ready to go out and see the New Year in – but the weather could put a spanner in the works.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office and this warning will be in place from today (December 31) at 10am to 11:59 pm tonight. The warning says that there will be ‘gales or severe gales in association with heavy showers may lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.’ As a result of the blustery weather, the Met Office has warned that there could be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as some short term loss of power and journeys are expected to take longer.

The Met Office has said that showers are also expected into this evening.

For more information about the weather and the weather warning, visit the Met Office website. Click here for more.

Related topics:Met OfficeHampshire