A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office and this warning will be in place from today (December 31) at 10am to 11:59 pm tonight. The warning says that there will be ‘gales or severe gales in association with heavy showers may lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.’ As a result of the blustery weather, the Met Office has warned that there could be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as some short term loss of power and journeys are expected to take longer.