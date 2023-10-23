News you can trust since 1877
Weather in Portsmouth: Met Office confirms rain for the next week

The Met Office has confirmed that showers are due to set in for the next week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:27 BST
As Winter quickly approaches, the weather is starting to become more unpredictable.

Over the course of the next week, it is expected that there will be showers throughout and the temperature is set to drop.

The Met Office said: “A fine and chilly start with any fog patches soon clearing to sunshine. Winds will gradually freshen, and clouds will build from the south ahead of an area of showers and rain that will arrive late-afternoon.”

This week will consist of a combination of sunny spells and showers.
Tonight will be ‘dull and wet’ but the rain will push northwards and it will clear late this evening.

Tuesday will be sunny but cold and there will be showers in the afternoon which could become heavy.

The rest of the week will remain unpredictable and there will be continual outbreaks of showers and sunshine.

For more information about the weather forecast, click here.

