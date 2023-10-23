Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the course of the next week, it is expected that there will be showers throughout and the temperature is set to drop.

The Met Office said: “A fine and chilly start with any fog patches soon clearing to sunshine. Winds will gradually freshen, and clouds will build from the south ahead of an area of showers and rain that will arrive late-afternoon.”

This week will consist of a combination of sunny spells and showers.

Tonight will be ‘dull and wet’ but the rain will push northwards and it will clear late this evening.

Tuesday will be sunny but cold and there will be showers in the afternoon which could become heavy.