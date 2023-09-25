Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week will consist of a mixture of sun, showers and breezy spells.

Monday (September 25) will welcome sunny spells throughout the day, however it will be mild in some parts.

The Met Office said: “After a dry and bright start, some heavy and possibly thundery showers are likely to move quickly northeastwards during the morning. Sunny spells and a few showers following. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Weather will start getting colder.