Weather in Portsmouth: Temperatures due to drop in the coming days accompanied with showers
This week will consist of a mixture of sun, showers and breezy spells.
Monday (September 25) will welcome sunny spells throughout the day, however it will be mild in some parts.
The Met Office said: “After a dry and bright start, some heavy and possibly thundery showers are likely to move quickly northeastwards during the morning. Sunny spells and a few showers following. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
"Dry start Wednesday, before wet and windy weather sweeps quickly northeastwards overnight, risk of gales. Sunshine and scattered showers Thursday and Friday.”