Weather in Portsmouth: Temperatures due to drop in the coming days accompanied with showers

The autumnal weather is officially starting as the temperature is due to start dropping in the coming days.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
This week will consist of a mixture of sun, showers and breezy spells.

Monday (September 25) will welcome sunny spells throughout the day, however it will be mild in some parts.

The Met Office said: “After a dry and bright start, some heavy and possibly thundery showers are likely to move quickly northeastwards during the morning. Sunny spells and a few showers following. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Weather will start getting colder.
"Dry start Wednesday, before wet and windy weather sweeps quickly northeastwards overnight, risk of gales. Sunshine and scattered showers Thursday and Friday.”

There are currently two flood warnings in place across the UK. For more information, visit the Met Office website.

