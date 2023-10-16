Weather in Portsmouth: Temperatures set to drop this week as showers move in
Today (October 16) will start off with fog and rural frost which will clear up this morning to make way for a ‘dry day with hazy sunshine’.
The Met Office said that tonight will be “breezy, especially in coastal areas. The high cloud and additional breeze keeping temperatures milder than recent nights.’ The temperature will drop as low as 6 degrees this evening.”
Tuesday will have some hazy sunshine but the clouds will thicken in the afternoon and there is a chance of rain towards the evening.
Outbursts of rain will start on Wednesday and there is a high chance of showers throughout Thursday and Friday.
The Met Office said that it will be ‘windy at times, especially Wednesday’ with ‘temperatures trending milder.’