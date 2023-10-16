News you can trust since 1877
Weather in Portsmouth: Temperatures set to drop this week as showers move in

Temperatures will start dropping this week as showers move in over the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Today (October 16) will start off with fog and rural frost which will clear up this morning to make way for a ‘dry day with hazy sunshine’.

The Met Office said that tonight will be “breezy, especially in coastal areas. The high cloud and additional breeze keeping temperatures milder than recent nights.’ The temperature will drop as low as 6 degrees this evening.”

Tuesday will have some hazy sunshine but the clouds will thicken in the afternoon and there is a chance of rain towards the evening.

A "cold snap" is expected with the season's first frost on its way. Victoria Jones/PA WireA "cold snap" is expected with the season's first frost on its way. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A "cold snap" is expected with the season's first frost on its way. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Outbursts of rain will start on Wednesday and there is a high chance of showers throughout Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said that it will be ‘windy at times, especially Wednesday’ with ‘temperatures trending milder.’

For more information about the weather this week, visit the Met Office website. Click here for more.

