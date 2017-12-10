Weather-related safety fears close Gunwharf Narnia attraction

THE Enchanted Narnia attraction at Gunwharf Quays has been closed today because of high winds.

In a tweet, Gunwharf Quays said: ‘Due to the weather today, Enchanted Narnia has had to be closed. If you had booked to attend, please check for an email from @wave105radio to claim your refund or rebook for another day. We know this is very disappointing, but the safety of our guests must always come first.

The attraction is described as ‘an immersive walk through the land of Narnia based on the classic book, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted land and meet the characters that live there including Father Christmas.

It is open until December 23.