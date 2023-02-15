News you can trust since 1877
Here are a list of wedding venues Hampshire couples can hire out for their big day.

Wedding Venues: See 26 wedding venues in Hampshire where couples can say 'I do'

Couples looking to book their big day in Hampshire will have a number of choices to pick from.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago

Hampshire has a number of wedding venues where couples will be able to say ‘I do’, from museums to hotels to lodges, there is something for everyone on their big day.

Here are 26 wedding venues in Hampshire.

1. Wedding Venues in Hampshire

Cams Hall, Fareham.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Wedding venues in Hampshire

Bartley Lodge, Cadnam.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Wedding venues in Hampshire

Tylney Hall Hotel, Hook.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Wedding venues in Hampshire

Elmers Court Hotel, Lymington.

Photo: Google Street View

