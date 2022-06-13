West Wittering Estate has issued the reminder since it changed its policy in 2021.

The measures were implemented to control the number of people visiting, and to reduce safety incidents.

West Wittering beach Picture: Steve Robards

A spokesperson for the West Wittering Estate said it reduces damage to the beach – which is home to unique wildlife – and shortens queuing times.

They added: ‘The West Wittering Estate’s pre-paid parking system with JustPark will remain in place permanently.

‘It’s the only way to guarantee your space within the car park and is part of our ongoing efforts to provide a safe and sustainable future for the beach and our local community.

‘Once our daily limit is reached, no further tickets will be available.