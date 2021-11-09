Westlands Farm Shop near Wickham has already had brisk trade in the shop with a huge 1,000 percent increase in Christmas orders in comparison to November last year.

It come as supermarkets and turkey suppliers have announced they are expecting a shortage of the festive dish this year due to supply chain issues.

General Manager Harry King in front of butcher counter at Westlands Farm Shop

Now the Hampshire family-run farm shop is encouraging customers to place their orders as soon as possible to guarantee they can choose from the best selection of meat.

General manager Harry King said: ‘If you are thinking about ordering for your Christmas turkey, we really recommend doing it sooner rather than later to secure the centrepiece of your Christmas dinner.

‘Although we have a great supply of locally sourced turkeys, we can never guarantee what stock we will have left this time next month. I definitely suggest ordering now to save disappointment.’

Westlands currently has a supply of Christmas meat including turkey, goose, lamb, duck, ham, pork and more.

Last month, councils across Hampshire said they were working to ensure the HGV driver shortage wouldn’t affect gritting plans across the festive period and the rest of winter.

