Wetherspoons punters across the area are being treated to a price-slash of drinks and food this January - with a pint of beer costing as little as £2.59 and a classic cocktail just £3.59.

Managers at Wetherspoon pubs are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday January 2 until Wednesday January 17 inclusive. The drinks featured in the sale are draught beers and ciders including Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser. Spirits, classic cocktails and a range of soft drinks, Lavazza coffee with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate are also included along with low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks.

Participating pubs in Portsmouth are The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton Road and The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, The Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, The First Post in High Street, Cosham, and The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk Picture Ian Hargreaves

The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Star in High Street, Gosport, The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant, and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville, are all taking part.

Sale prices include a pint of Bud Light at £2.59, a pint of Doom Bar at £2.59, a classic cocktail at £3.59, a bottle of Becks Blue (alcohol free lager) at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a small breakfast - fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans and a hash brown at £3.99. There will also be a selection of burgers included in the sale to include a soft drink or alcoholic drink from a choice of 150 drinks from a choice of four; American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy

chicken strip burger - all served with chips - and skinny beef burger, served with a side salad). They cost £5.49 with a soft drink and £6.96 with an alcoholic drink. The pubs will also be serving a range of small plates including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and Nachos with any three for £12.

John Jacques manager, Christopher Read, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.