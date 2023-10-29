Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The John Lewis Christmas Advert is one of the most anticipated aspects of the festive season – and each year it is the talk of the town once it has been released.

Although a release date has not yet been announced, it can be expected that the advert will be released within the first two weeks of November.

Since 2014, the advert has either been released on a Thursday or a Friday making it likely that the release date will be one of four dates – November 9,10, 16 or 17.