When will the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 be released this year?

As November quickly approaches a lot of people will be wondering when the famous John Lewis advert will be released – Here’s what we already know.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 15:02 GMT
The John Lewis Christmas Advert is one of the most anticipated aspects of the festive season – and each year it is the talk of the town once it has been released.

Although a release date has not yet been announced, it can be expected that the advert will be released within the first two weeks of November.

Since 2014, the advert has either been released on a Thursday or a Friday making it likely that the release date will be one of four dates – November 9,10, 16 or 17.

To keep up to date with the advert’s release date, click here.

