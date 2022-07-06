Whiteley business owner behind luxury teepee firm the Teepover Club wins at NatWest awards

Camilla Culshaw, founder of the Teepover Club, has won the New Woman Franchisor of the Year Award at the NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards, attended by more than 140 business leaders.

Camilla’s teepee sleepover business has been operating in Whiteley for just under three years with over a thousand local children enjoying their luxury parties to date, and hundreds further in other areas of the country with regional franchises..

The Teepover Club creates luxury teepee sleepovers, luxe picnics, pamper parties, as well as children’s wedding corners, styled either for birthdays, special occasions or ‘just because’.

Camilla Culshaw, founder of The Teepover Club beat the competition to take home the New Woman Franchisor of the Year Award, sponsored by Daisy First Aid.

The mum-of-two said: ‘Winning the New Woman Franchisor of the Year 2022 Award felt absolutely incredible.

‘I arrived on the day just thrilled to be there amongst the other finalists and sponsors, I didn’t for one second expect to win. Having read up on the inspiring women who had won this award in previous years, I was so flattered to have even made the shortlist.’

Earlier this year, The Teepover Club was awarded Best ‘Children’s Party Supplier’ category for the Little Ankle Biters Awards 2022 and the company intends to keep growing from strength to strength with this latest award win.

The 31-year-old said: ‘Gaining this recognition and reassurance for the hard work I have put in so far has made me more determined than ever to grow my franchise to the next level.

‘With an already established brand in the South Coast, we’re currently focussing on growing with additional franchises in the local area to meet the increasing demand for our parties, before continuing to expand across the country.’

As Helen Mansfield, managing director of EWiF, added: ‘The rising numbers of women finding purpose through running their own businesses, fully supported by their franchise, is a real joy to see.