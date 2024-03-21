Whiteley Fire: Hampshire firefighters extinguish blaze which destroys kitchen in flat on Angelica Way

Firefighters from three stations across Hampshire helped tackle a blaze in a block of flats in Fareham which destroyed a kitchen.
By Joe Williams
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT
Fire crews from Fareham, Hightown and Southsea were sent to a fire in a second-floor flat on Angelica Way in Whiteley on Wednesday, March 20. The firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen which was destroyed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fareham, Hightown and Southsea firefighters were called at 2:30pm yesterday afternoon (March 20) to a fire at a property on Angelica Way in Whiteley. The kitchen blaze in the second-floor flat was extinguished using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel and a jet. HIWFRS left the scene at 4pm."

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

