Whiteley Fire: Hampshire firefighters extinguish blaze which destroys kitchen in flat on Angelica Way
Fire crews from Fareham, Hightown and Southsea were sent to a fire in a second-floor flat on Angelica Way in Whiteley on Wednesday, March 20. The firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen which was destroyed.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fareham, Hightown and Southsea firefighters were called at 2:30pm yesterday afternoon (March 20) to a fire at a property on Angelica Way in Whiteley. The kitchen blaze in the second-floor flat was extinguished using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel and a jet. HIWFRS left the scene at 4pm."
Nobody was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
