Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Fareham, Hightown and Southsea were sent to a fire in a second-floor flat on Angelica Way in Whiteley on Wednesday, March 20. The firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen which was destroyed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fareham, Hightown and Southsea firefighters were called at 2:30pm yesterday afternoon (March 20) to a fire at a property on Angelica Way in Whiteley. The kitchen blaze in the second-floor flat was extinguished using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel and a jet. HIWFRS left the scene at 4pm."