Whiteley man Philip Fox-Harris is found after police appeal launched

A Whiteley man who went missing in his car has been found.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:21 pm

Philip Fox-Harris, 77, had last seen in Arbour Court, Whiteley at 5pm yesterday (Friday).

Police his family were ‘extremely worried about him’ but officers say he has now been fou

The missing man has been found, police say

They have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.