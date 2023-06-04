News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Why we would not live anywhere else but Portsmouth on a sunny day

Portsmouth is a great place to visit when the sun is out.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We are lucky to live in a vibrant place by the sea which is why people flock from far and wide to enjoy what the area has to offer.

Whether you want fun and excitement or a more relaxing time there is something for everyone to enjoy. We have put together a few of the things you and your families may want to do.

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year.

1. Southsea Beach

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
South Parade Pier: Dating back to the 1870s, South Parade Pier is beloved part of the seafront scenery in Southsea. Visitors can enjoy children's fairground rides, arcade machines, a number of eateries, and the beach

2. South Parade Pier

South Parade Pier: Dating back to the 1870s, South Parade Pier is beloved part of the seafront scenery in Southsea. Visitors can enjoy children's fairground rides, arcade machines, a number of eateries, and the beach Photo: -

Photo Sales
Clarence Pier is a good place to stop and have a drink after a walk along the beach.

3. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier is a good place to stop and have a drink after a walk along the beach. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Southsea Common is a fantastic green space a stone's throw from the seafront in Southsea. It provides a venue for some of the city’s most popular events and festivals like Victorious Festival each summer, but is also used by dog walkers and joggers all year round. Pic Habibur Rahman

4. Southsea Common

Southsea Common is a fantastic green space a stone's throw from the seafront in Southsea. It provides a venue for some of the city’s most popular events and festivals like Victorious Festival each summer, but is also used by dog walkers and joggers all year round. Pic Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Portsmouth