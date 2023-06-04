Why we would not live anywhere else but Portsmouth on a sunny day

Portsmouth is a great place to visit when the sun is out.
We are lucky to live in a vibrant place by the sea which is why people flock from far and wide to enjoy what the area has to offer.
Whether you want fun and excitement or a more relaxing time there is something for everyone to enjoy. We have put together a few of the things you and your families may want to do.
1. Southsea Beach
Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year. Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. South Parade Pier
South Parade Pier: Dating back to the 1870s, South Parade Pier is beloved part of the seafront scenery in Southsea. Visitors can enjoy children's fairground rides, arcade machines, a number of eateries, and the beach Photo: -
3. Clarence Pier
Clarence Pier is a good place to stop and have a drink after a walk along the beach. Photo: National World
4. Southsea Common
Southsea Common is a fantastic green space a stone's throw from the seafront in Southsea. It provides a venue for some of the city’s most popular events and festivals like Victorious Festival each summer, but is also used by dog walkers and joggers all year round. Pic Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman