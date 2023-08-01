Wickham Festival 2023: Full line up, how to book tickets and who is performing including The Proclaimers and The Zombies
Wickham Festival, which was named the Uk’s best festival of it’s size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards, has revealed it’s line up for 2023. The returning live event will take place between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 6 at a site just North of Wickham.
This year’s headline acts include Scottish twin rock duo The Proclaimers, former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure and contemporary world music pioneers Afro Celt Sound System – a group with a unique sound drawing from African, Gaelic and Bhangra traditions.
Also recently confirmed to appear is Irish rock fiddler Steve Wickham.
Here is the full line-up and everything you need to know about the four-day music and arts spectacular:
Thursday, August 3
- Show of Hands
- Martyn Joseph
- Track Dogs
- 21st Century Abba
Friday, August 4
- The Saw Doctors
- Mary Black
- Frankie Gavin and Dee Dannan
- Mary Coughlan
- Eliza Carthy and The Restitution
- Ashley Hutchins and Becky Mills
- Brìghde Chaimbeul
- The Olllam
- Ian Prowse and Amsterdam
- Steve Wickham and Ray Coen
- The Dog Show Sessions
- Tim Edey and Friends
- Fake Thackray
- Rory McLeod
Saturday, August 5
- The Proclaimers
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Eric Bibb
- Barbara Dickson
- Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening
- Edward II
- Lady Maisery
- NoGood Boyo
- The Deborah Bonham Band
- Joshua Burnell
- Edwina Hayes
- The Marching SKAletons
Sunday, August 6
- Midge Ure
- Afro Celt Sound System
- The Zombies
- Toyah and Robert Fripp (of King Crimson)
- The South
- Jim Cregan – Cregan and co
- Skerryvore
- Peat and Diesel
- Merry Hell
- The Ross Couper Band
- Virginia Kettle
- Daisy Chute
- Chris Walker’s Pedigree Jazz Band
- The Tuneless Choir (join in with the Wickham Big Sing)
Tickets – Prices and how to book
You can book tickets for the event and see the full price break-down (including camping) here: https://www.wickhamfestival.co.uk/tickets/
Adult day tickets cost £60 for Thursday, £75 on Friday and £85 for Saturday and Sunday. Under 16s tickets are £30 on Thursday, £37.50 on Friday and £42.50 for Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for carers are priced the same as under 16s while under 10s cost £5 each day of the event.
How to get there
The festival will be clearly signposted for those arriving in Wickham and a free shuttle bus will run during daytime hours from Wickham Square to the Blind Lane site.
Free parking next to the festival site will also be available for drivers with 24-hour security.