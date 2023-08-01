Wickham Festival, which was named the Uk’s best festival of it’s size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards, has revealed it’s line up for 2023. The returning live event will take place between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 6 at a site just North of Wickham.

This year’s headline acts include Scottish twin rock duo The Proclaimers, former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure and contemporary world music pioneers Afro Celt Sound System – a group with a unique sound drawing from African, Gaelic and Bhangra traditions.

Also recently confirmed to appear is Irish rock fiddler Steve Wickham.

Last year's Wickham Festival Picture: Sarah Standing

Here is the full line-up and everything you need to know about the four-day music and arts spectacular:

Thursday, August 3

Show of Hands

Martyn Joseph

Track Dogs

21st Century Abba

Friday, August 4

The Proclaimers are among this year's headliners.

The Saw Doctors

Mary Black

Frankie Gavin and Dee Dannan

Mary Coughlan

Eliza Carthy and The Restitution

Ashley Hutchins and Becky Mills

Brìghde Chaimbeul

The Olllam

Ian Prowse and Amsterdam

Steve Wickham and Ray Coen

The Dog Show Sessions

Tim Edey and Friends

Fake Thackray

Rory McLeod

Saturday, August 5

The Proclaimers

Fisherman’s Friends

Eric Bibb

Barbara Dickson

Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening

Edward II

Lady Maisery

NoGood Boyo

The Deborah Bonham Band

Joshua Burnell

Edwina Hayes

The Marching SKAletons

Sunday, August 6

Pictured is: The Levellers at Wickham Festival in 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing

Midge Ure

Afro Celt Sound System

The Zombies

Toyah and Robert Fripp (of King Crimson)

The South

Jim Cregan – Cregan and co

Skerryvore

Peat and Diesel

Merry Hell

The Ross Couper Band

Virginia Kettle

Daisy Chute

Chris Walker’s Pedigree Jazz Band

The Tuneless Choir (join in with the Wickham Big Sing)

Tickets – Prices and how to book

You can book tickets for the event and see the full price break-down (including camping) here: https://www.wickhamfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Adult day tickets cost £60 for Thursday, £75 on Friday and £85 for Saturday and Sunday. Under 16s tickets are £30 on Thursday, £37.50 on Friday and £42.50 for Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for carers are priced the same as under 16s while under 10s cost £5 each day of the event.

How to get there

The festival will be clearly signposted for those arriving in Wickham and a free shuttle bus will run during daytime hours from Wickham Square to the Blind Lane site.