Will’s memory kept alive by sharing egg-smashing clips

AN EMSWORTH student is urging people to use their heads for a quirky online campaign following the death of her brother.

Annabelle Acres, 21, hopes, through social media, to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension (PH), the deadly condition that took the life of her brother Will in February.

As part of her ‘Egg Head Challenge’ participants must be filmed smashing an egg on their head to share on Facebook with the hashtag #PHAEggHeadChallenge.

The upload will also require a nomination for a friend to follow suit and a text donation made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA UK).

The Cambridge University student was inspired by a treasured video of Will using his forehead to crack an egg taped to his wardrobe door.

She said: ‘I think Will would have found it all hilarious. He was fun, loving, and kind-hearted, with an amazing determination to make the most out of life, especially after his diagnosis.’

PH is an incurable disease that causes high blood pressure in the blood vessels connecting the heart and lungs.

Will was diagnosed with the condition in the summer of 2016 and despite specialist care and a heart and double lung transplant he died aged 22.

As a testament to Will’s popularity the memorial service held for him on February 28 was attended by more than 500 people. Donations from the service raised £2,000, which were split between PHA UK and the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity.

Annabelle is hopeful the ‘Egg Head Challenge’ can top up the cash already raised.

She added: ‘PH is such a rare disease, with devastating consequences. We were also blown away by the respect that so many of Will’s friends had for him, as the response to the Facebook challenge shows.

‘I think my family are still in disbelief that Will has passed, but we find comfort in knowing that in his short life, he became such an inspiration to so many people.’

Iain Armstrong, chair of PHA UK said: ‘We’re really grateful to Annabelle, her family, and all of Will’s friends for everything they are doing to raise awareness of PH in his memory.’

Search #PHAEggHeadChallenge on Facebook to take part and to see some of the videos made in Will’s memory.