News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Winter Solstice: This is when the clocks will go back and what happens

As it gets closer to the winter, there is one thing that people regularly forget – when the clocks go back.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

During the winter, evenings draw in quicker and mornings stay darker for longer.

The clocks will go back on October 29 at 2am and this means that the mornings will get a little brighter than they would if we kept the same time that we have now.

Part of the reason why the clocks go back is to simply make the most of the daylight.