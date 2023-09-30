Winter Solstice: This is when the clocks will go back and what happens
As it gets closer to the winter, there is one thing that people regularly forget – when the clocks go back.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The clocks will go back on October 29 at 2am and this means that the mornings will get a little brighter than they would if we kept the same time that we have now.
Part of the reason why the clocks go back is to simply make the most of the daylight.